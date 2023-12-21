FIFA, UEFA chief react after top court's ruling in favour of European Super League

There were sensational developments in European football on Thursday (Dec 21) after the European Court of Justice's ruling against UEFA and FIFA about the European Super League (ESL) formation. The decision left both FIFA (World Football Governing Body) and UEFA (European Football Governing Body) in a spot of bother after they had blocked the formation of the ESL in 2021. According to the European Court of Justice's ruling, the decision by FIFA and UEFA was unlawful. However, both the apex bodies have now defended their stands taken in 2021 as the tussle between the ESL and top football bodies intensifies. pic.twitter.com/Zpz08vUoEg — FIFA (@FIFAcom) December 21, 2023 × FIFA chief reacts

"With the greatest respect for the European Court of Justice, today's judgment does not change anything, really," FIFA chief Gianni Infantino posted on Instagram.

"Historically, we have been organising the best competitions in the world and this will also be the case in the future,” added Infantino.

"We will not try to stop them. They can create whatever they want. I hope they start their fantastic competition as soon as possible ... with two clubs,” sneered UEFA President Ceferin.

The Premier League also reacted to the verdict and has vowed to not support the formation of the ESL. Earlier the ‘big six’ Premier League clubs had formed a cluster from England to participate in the ESL, but those plans were cut short after a big backlash from the fans. Premier League Statement



League notes today’s judgment in European Court of Justice case involving "European Super League" and continues to reject any such concept



➡️ https://t.co/xEkMWcAtGm pic.twitter.com/yvONBkfXYK — Premier League (@premierleague) December 21, 2023 × "The ruling does not endorse the so-called 'European Super League' and the Premier League continues to reject any such concept," the English top flight said in a statement.

"Supporters are of vital importance to the game and they have time and again made clear their opposition to a 'breakaway' competition that severs the link between domestic and European football.