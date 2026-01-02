NBA: Victor Wembanyama to miss Spurs' game Friday at Indiana - Report

Victor Wembanyama will miss San Antonio's NBA game on Friday at Indiana after suffering a hyper-extended left knee in a Spurs victory over New York, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

ESPN and the San Antonio Express-News reported that the 21-year-old French star did not make the trip to Indianapolis and will receive more care in Texas despite an MRI on Thursday that showed no ligament damage.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Wembanyama, who turns 22 on Sunday, will be listed as questionable for Saturday's home game against Portland, ESPN reported. The next Spurs game after that is Tuesday at Memphis.

Wembanyama was injured in San Antonio's 134-132 home victory over New York on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

The Spurs are 24-9 and rank second in the Western Conference, 4.5 games back of NBA-best Oklahoma City, and third overall in the league behind the Thunder and Detroit.

Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.9 blocked shots a game in 21 appearances this season.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.