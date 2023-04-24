NBA Playoffs 2023: Warriors' Steph Curry makes COSTLY timeout call vs Kings in Game 4 - WATCH

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry almost costed his team Game 4 against the Sacramento Kings as he called out a timeout in the fourth quarter which the Warriors didn't have.

Curry made the call for a timeout with the Warriors barely hanging on a five-point lead as the box-score read 126-121. With 42.4 remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter, Curry's call for the timeout resulted in a technical foul which gave the Kings a crucial possession. Have a look at the video here:

Sacramento's Malik Monk then made the free throw as the Kings reduced the deficit to four points and retained the possession. De'Aaron Fox then stepped up big time, first with the game-high 38 points then with a clutch three-pointer in the final seconds of the game as the score became 126-125.

Kings' Harrison Barnes, however, missed a game-winning shot for three points as the Warriors won the game, barely though, and equaled the seven-game Round 1 series at 2-2.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr although, took the responsibility for Curry's mental lapse, saying he should have told the guys that 'we don't anymore timeouts left.'

"As we're exiting the huddle, that's on me, I've got to remind the guys we're out of timeouts," Kerr said. "I didn't say that, so Steph wasn't aware," he added.

Notably, the Warriors had lost their last timeout two minutes before Curry called out for it when they challenged a foul call on their center Kevin Looney. The Golden State had lost both, the challenge and their final timeout.

Nonetheless, the Warriors went on to win the game and Curry scored 32 points. Apart from him, Klay Thompson also dropped 26 points while Jordan Poole scored 22.

For the Kings, De'Aaron Fox dropped 38 and Keegan Murray scored 23. The next game of the series is scheduled to played on Wednesday in Sacramento.

