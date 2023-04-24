NBA Playoffs 2023: Timberwolves beat Nuggets in OT in Game 4 to keep Round 1 series alive

Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs Round 1 and saved their season with an overtime win. The seven-game series stands at 3-1 in Nuggets' favour as of now.

The Wolves came into the game with the season on line and played with their hearts out as they outscored the Nuggets in two of the four quarters apart from the overtime. The first quarter, however, was a close one with Minnesota scoring 23 against the Nuggets' 22.

In the second quarter, the Wolves tried be more attacking, but Denver put them on a leash, scoring 30 against their 25. In the process, the Nuggets not only erased the one-point deficit but also gained a four-point lead.

The Timberwolves bounced back in the third quarter and did so in some style. Minnesota scored game-high 32 in the first quarter after half-time while the Nuggets could just manage 22. The game was hanging in balance with the box-score reading 80-74 in the Wolves' favour.

In the fourth quarter, both teams seem have to run out of steam with a total of 38 points being scored. The Wolves' would have won the game then and there only but the Nuggets persevered and scored six points more than Minnesota - exactly same as the deficit they were staring at before the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Wolves actually let the game slip away from their claws as the Nuggets scored all of final 12 points in the fourth quarter, taking the game into the overtime.

In the OT, however, Minnesota was the better team as they scored 18 points against Denver's 12 and won the game 114-108. With the win, Minnesota gave them another day to survive but they'd have to win all the remaining games in order to qualify for the next round of the NBA Playoffs. Denver on the other hand, require just one more win in the next three games to move into the next round.

In terms of personal scoring, Wolves guard Anthony Edwards scored 34 points while Mike Conley Jr. managed 19. Minnesota's star forward Karl-Anthony Towns also scored 17 points. For Nuggets, Nikola Jokic scored his playoff career-high 43 points along with 11 rebounds and six assists. Jamal Murray also chipped in with 19 points but all in all, Minnesota turned out to be a better team in the end.

