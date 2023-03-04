NBA: Nets script epic comeback win as they wipe out 28-point deficit to beat Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets recorded the biggest comeback this National Basketball Association (NBA) season as they beat the Boston Celtics 115-105, wiping off a 28-point deficit conceded in the first half.

The Nets were down 51-23 at one point and then, in a fortunate turn of events, outscored the home team 92-54 to win the game. The comeback was also the joint highest in the Nets' history.

“They beat us in every analytical category possible,” said Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla after the game. “If we don’t commit to the margins, no matter how hard we play, we’re not going to win,” he added.

For the Nets, guard Mikal Bridges had a monstrous game as he scored a double-double of 38 points and 10 rebounds. Apart from him, forward Cameron Johnson scored 20 points while Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in with 17 points each.



For the Celtics, guard Jaylen Brown scored 35 points and star forward Jayson Tatum managed a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds, but struggled with 3s as went 0-for-8 from the deep.

Brooklyn started clawing their teeth back in the game with 7:11 left on the clock in the second quarter as they closed the first-half with a 32-13 run. The run, going into the half-time, also included a buzzer-beater that brought the deficit down to nice points with the score settled at 64-55.

After being down 37-15 in the first quarter, the Nets managed to score 40 against 27 in the second and kept the momentum going thereafter as the Celtics struggled. In the second half, Brooklyn outscored Boston in the both, third and the fourth quarter, managing 34-20 and 26-21.

The Celtic had 19 turnovers during the game that led to their loss and the crowd at the TD Garden wasn't forgiving as the boos rained down. Boston also managed just 9 three-pointers from 30 attempts, highlighting their struggle on the day.

Nets' top scorer Bridges, after the game, said, "I think we kind of realized over a couple of games that offense wasn’t really our problem. I feel like our offense is pretty good. But our defense, we got stops and stayed together possession-by-possession. … We just kept and stayed together."

