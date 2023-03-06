NBA: Luka Doncic, Devin Booker get into heated exchange as Suns beat Mavericks - Watch

Phoenix Suns beat Dallas Mavericks 130-126 in a thrilling game on Sunday as Devin Booker and Luka Doncic traded words during the game.

The confrontation happened after Mavs star Doncic missed a score-levelling shot right after Suns' latest superstar Kevin Durant scored a go-ahead jumper for his team. Doncic wasn't pleased with what Booker had to say after the missed shot.



"Shut the f--- up!," shouted Doncic before walking up to him and getting his 14th technical foul this season, which is just two shy of an automatic one-game suspension. Booker, however, said that Doncic had pushed him and it should have bee an offensive foul.

"Based on the words, I don't think so," Doncic disagreed, adding "It's fine. It's just a competitive game. It's all good. Just next time, don't wait until there's three seconds left to talk." Have a look at the video of the incident:

El pique entre Luka Doncic y Devin Booker. Queremos otra serie de Play Offs a 7 partidos 🍿pic.twitter.com/qSaV3OBAdh — Pasion Basket (@PasionBasketNBA) March 5, 2023 ×

Doncic and Booker are old foes, since last season's Western Conference semifinals to be precise and the bad blood is still not lost all. It all started after the Mavs pulled off an upset in the Western Conference semifinals.

Doncic had said, "Everybody acting tough when they're up" while going to the locker room after the Mavs' Game 5 loss but stood next to Booker, smirking, during Dallas' Game 7 blowout victory.

Agreeing to the friction, Booker, after the game, said, "you guys say you don't want everybody to be friendly-friendly. Here you go. We got some smoke."

For the Mavs, Doncic scored most points, 34, despite being uneasy due to a sore ankle. Durant, meanwhile, top-scored for the Suns as he managed 37 points. Devin Booker, the arch-nemesis of Luka, scored 36 points.

Currently, the Suns are at the fourth place in the Western Conference with a 36-29 record while the Mavs sit at seventh place with a 33-32 record.

