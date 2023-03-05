NBA: Ja Morant to not play 'at least two games' after video with gun, say Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies announced Saturday that their point guard Ja Morant 'will not be playing at least the next two games' after NBA launched an investigation in Morant's Instagram Live video where the player is displaying a handgun.

The Grizzlies made the announcement after NBA spokesperson Mike Bass, earlier Saturday, said, "we are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating."

The video in question shows Morant with a gun in his hand while he was at a night club early Saturday morning, hours after Memphis' 113-97 loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Live Video, which started 5:18 am ET shows the All-Star player shirtless, rapping along with music and a handgun in his left hand.

Morant deactivated both his Instagram and Twitter accounts Saturday afternoon and also issued statement, taking 'full responsibility for his actions.'

"I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire organization for letting you down," the statement read. "I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

This is not the first stance that Morant has found himself in the soup. The Washington Post, on Wednesday, had published a story which contained two incidents from the summer which results in police reports against Morant but no arrests.

Meanwhile, Jim Tanner, the guard's agent, in a statement, responding to the Washington Post's story, said, "any and every allegation involving a firearm has been fully investigated and could not be corroborated. This includes the NBA investigation last month, in which they found no evidence."

The Grizzlies currently sit at second position, behind the Denver Nuggets, in the Western Conference with a 38-24 win-loss record. Morant, who has played 53 games this season, is averaging 27 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists per game.

