NBA: Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey charged for carrying concealed firearm

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Amir Coffey was arrested on Sunday, July 30 for carrying a concealed firearm, reported the Associated Press, citing authorities. The 26-year-old was subsequently released on a $10,000 bail after from a county jail, said a police spokesman for Los Angeles Police department.

Coffey was one of the two passengers in a vehicle stopped by police in Hollywood area for over speeding at around 2 AM on Sunday, informed LAPD officer and spokesman Tony Im.

The NBA player was cited for carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and was released on his own recognizance of the misdemeanor charge. He is due to appear in court on August 24, stated police records as per the AP report.

Apart from Coffey, the other passenger was cited for possession of marijuana while the driver received a ticket for speeding.

"We're aware of a legal situation involving Amir Coffey and are looking into it," the team said in a statement Monday.

Coffey has been with the Clipper since last four seasons during which he has played 181 games and averaged 5.5 points per game, being primarily a bench player.

While he didn't play much in his first season, he went on to play in 44, 69, and 50 games for the next three seasons. His best year came in 2021-22, during which he played 69 games and averaged 9.0 points per game to go with 2.9 rebounds as well.

The 6-foot-7 guard, however, might get sanction from the NBA as well. The league usually reviews all such matters including personal misconduct as well. The NBA can, upon its discretion, issue a fine or a suspension after reviewing the matter.

