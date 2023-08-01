NFL: Dallas Cowboys RB Ronald Jones suspended two games for PED policy violation

Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones will not being playing the first two games of 2023 regular season after being suspended. The RB has been handed a two-game retribution for violating the league's performance-enhancement drug policy, reported ESPN on August 1.

Jones, however, can take part in the training camp and play preseason games. His suspension will start from September 3 and he will be eligible to return to the squad on September 18. The Cowboys play their Week 2 game against the New York Jets on September 17.

The RB had joined the Cowboys in March in an one-year contract after playing the last season with the Kanas City Chiefs. A round 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Jones was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with whom he played five seasons till 2022.

His best year in the NFL also came with the Bucs when he rushed for 978 yards in 192 carries along with seven touchdowns in 2018. The performance was helpful enough for the Bucs to win the Super Bowl.

With the Chiefs, the RB couldn't perform well has he finished with just 70 rushing yards in 17 attempts during the six games he played with the eventual Super Bowl winners.

Overall, Jones had played 61 games in the league with 2,244 rushing yards to his name in 505 carries to go with 19 TDs.

The Cowboys are running low on options for RBs behind Jones and starting running back Tony Pollard. The franchise, however, have three more options in Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis and Deuce Vaughn.

"I tell you, I'm loving Rico," coach Mike McCarthy said before the announcement of Jones' suspension. "It's great to have him back. Malik, he's taken that jump that you're looking for. Those two guys have really jumped out. Obviously, we've got to get Deuce involved. I think that's important ... He's a guy that was on my mind during the summer."

