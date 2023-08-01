NFL: Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffers torn Achilles during practice

During practice on Monday (July 31), Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick got severely injured and has suffered a torn left Achilles, sources confirmed the development to ESPN. It is believed to be a severe injury and comes as a huge blow to Patrick who already missed the entire 2022 season with a torn right ACL. Patrick was taken off the field immediately and an MRI later confirmed the Achilles tear, reported by 9News in Denver, which indicates that the receiver is now set to remain out of action for long and will miss his second straight season.

Last year in August, Patrick suffered his torn ACL before another injury has come his way. He was on the ground when he made a cut during a 7-on-7 drill with no defender around him. "I was watching it directly, he was running a route, it was something we had corrected earlier, on air, planted, thought it looked like he slipped," coach Sean Payton pointed out. "Many people can't compete like him," Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II said.

Apart from Patrick, the Broncos suffered another big blow to their wide receiver depth chart following KJ Hamler's announcement, on Instagram, of being diagnosed with a "mild heart irritation, called pericarditis.'' Thus, he claimed that he will be out of action for some time but intends to return later this season after his treatment.

It is safe to say that a streak of injuries continues to haunt the Broncos when it comes to their wide receiver positioning. The likes of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Hamler and Patrick have hardly featured together in the line-up. In fact, the trio have appeared in only two games together over the last three seasons.

Sutton suffered a torn ACL in 2020 whereas Hamler opted out of action with a torn ACL as well as hip injury in 2021, and Patrick had his torn ACL in 2022. Thus, difficult times continue for the Broncos with key players out due to injury crisis.

