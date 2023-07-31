Big deal on cards? Bayern executives leave for London for talks with Tottenham chief about Harry Kane: Report

There is a lot going on in the ongoing football transfer window. Recently, a lot has been said and written about Harry Kane's potential transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. It is being said that the English club is interested in releasing Kane, eyeing Bayern's Mathys Tel in exchange.

On Monday (July 31), Bayern Munich's chief executive and technical director left for London to meet with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy about a transfer for Kane, as per Sky Germany. It is to be noted that the clubs were in line to meet last week but the meeting got rescheduled. However, the dialogue has been open between the two sides with regards to the future of England captain and Spurs' top goal-scorer.

There is a gap in valuation between Bayern and Spurs but Kane is open to speaking formally to the German club if his current club is satisfied it is a worthy deal. Meanwhile, the German champions remain convinced that the Englishman wants to join them.

Apart from Bayern, even the Kylian Mbappe-starrer Paris Saint Germain (PSG) is reportedly interested in signing Kane. However, they will not be drawn into a bidding war. Meanwhile, Kane has never been vocal on leaving the club, where he made his first-ever appearance in 2011. However, he will become a free agent when his Spurs contract expires at the end of next season and is believed to not sign a new deal with the them (at least not when the transfer window is open).

Bayern's record transfer is the €80m they paid Atletico Madrid for Lucas Hernandez four years back. They are keen to break their transfer record to acquire the 30-year-old Kane's services. Meanwhile, the Spurs are looking to swap Kane with Mathys Tel, Bayern's 'young Mbappe'. Overall, a final decision is set to be taken by the end of this week.

