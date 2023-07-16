NBA: LeBron James to change jersey number from 6 to 23 in honour of Bill Russell

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will be going back to number 23 for his jersey in the upcoming season. LeBron has decided to change his jersey number from 6 to 23 in honour of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell. The developments were confirmed to ESPN by James' longtime friend and agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group.

"It's LeBron's decision," said Paul. "He chose to out of respect for Bill Russell."

Notably, the NBA retired Russell's iconic number 6 jersey from the league after his death last summer. While LeBron wore number 6 last season, he said in September last year that 'he's not sure of continuing to do so in future.'

"For us to lose such an icon, it was heartbreaking for all of us," James had told ESPN at the start of training camp. "I mean, no matter if you play the game, watch the game or a part of the game. We all know what Bill Russell meant to the NBA, obviously to the Celtics off the floor as well, as far as his heroism ... and what he meant to Black people, being able to speak about issues that are not comfortable.

"For me to be able to wear No. 6 this season -- I'm not sure if I'll continue to do it, but right now I'm going to wear it in honour of him. It means a lot to me."

As for James' history with number 6 is concerned, the NBA star first wore the number for Team USA and then decided to wear the same number for his stint with the Miami Heat. The reason behind choosing No. 6 at Miami was the retirement of No. 23 by the Heat in honour of Michael Jordan. James, however, went back to No. 23 for his second stint at Cleveland - that is - from 2014 to 2018. He continued to wear the same number for his first three seasons at LA as well before switching to No. 6 in the past two seasons.

Russell, known as an NBA legend, had scripted history when he became the first Black head coach in the NBA, winning the last two of his 11 championships with the Celtics as a player-coach. Russell also was a five-time MVP and a 12-time All-Star. In 2009, the NBA decided to name the NBA Finals MVP trophy after the star, who died aged 88.

