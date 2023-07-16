Football: Former Bayern Munich president 'confident' of Harry Kane signing

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane might join Bayern Munich this summer or at least this is what Bundesliga club's honorary president Ulli Hoeness thinks. Speaking to the reporters at the team's training camp, Hoeness said that the English striker has already decided to join the German club. The former Bayern president also said that talks regarding his transfer are on with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, reported news agency Associated Press.

"Up to now it was the case that Harry has clearly signalled in all the talks that his mind is made up. And if that remains the case, then we'll get him," Hoeness said. "Then Tottenham will have to give way."

Meanwhile, Tottenham has offered Harry a new contract but the striker is not willing to extend his stay with the English Premier League (EPL) club, reported ESPN, citing sources.

Amid the rumours of his departure, Hoeness said that Bayern's supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen are constantly in touch with the footballer and his agents.

Notably, Kane has only one year left on his contract with Hotspur.

The reason behind Hoeness' confidence is Kane's remaining contract duration with the Hotspur, as he thinks that the EPL club won't be able to decline $90-$100 million for the player. Hoeness also said that Kane wants to play in European conditions.

Bayern won the Bundesliga last season while Tottenham finished eighth in the Premier League.

"Now he has the chance again to come to a top club in Europe," Hoeness said. "What we all like is that he and his agents, his father and the brother, have always clearly stood by what they've said. If it stays like that, then that's OK."

Hoeness, however, agreed that discussions with Tottenham boss Levy are tricky.

"He's clever," Hoeness said. "He isn't naming a price. First of all, we have to bring him so far as to name a price. Of course, he's playing for time. He's savvy and, I find, a super professional, I really like him. But I think these are people who haven't just been doing this since yesterday."

