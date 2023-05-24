NBA: Lakers' LeBron James 'not sure' of returning next season after exit from West Finals

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, after exit from the 2023 Western Conference Finals, said that he's not sure of returning for the 21st season. The 38-year-old Lakers star, who had a monster 1st half in Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets, scoring 31 points, said that he's got a lot to think about.

“We’ll see what happens going forward,” James said. “I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about,” he added. It was a challenging season - LeBron James was out for a month due to a foot injury and came back strongly for the postseason but said that it was a very challenging season for him.

“It’s all about availability for me and keeping my mind sharp, and things of that nature,” James said. “Being present on the floor, being present in the locker room and bus rides and plane rides, things of that nature. It’s challenging, for sure. It was a very challenging season for me, for our ballclub, and obviously we know whatever went on early on (in the Lakers’ 2-10 start to the season). It was cool, a pretty cool ride,” he said.

Also Read: 2023 NBA East Finals: Tatum leads Celtics past Heat in Game 4 to keep series alive I'll reflect when done Asked to reflect on his 20th season, LeBron said he'll do that once he's done playing ball for good and wants to be available for his teammates as of now.

“I guess I’ll reflect on my career when I’m done, but I don’t know,” said LeBron. “The only thing I concern myself with is being available to my teammates, and I don’t like the fact that I didn’t play as many games as I would have liked because of injury. That’s the only thing I care about, is being available to my teammates,” he concluded.

LeBron, notably, is the all-time leading scorer in the NBA, having surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar earlier this season. James also has the most career playoff points in record 282 games with NBA great Michael Jordan being a distant second.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE