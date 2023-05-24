2023 NBA East Finals: Tatum leads Celtics past Heat in Game 4 to keep series alive

A stunning run of 16-0 in the third quarter by the Boston Celtics stun Miami Heat and has kept the Eastern Conference Finals series alive. The Celtics, trailing in the series 0-3, won Game 4 116-99 and Jayson Tatum was their chief enforcer a do-or-die night.

It was Tatum who hit two back-to-back threes in the 3Q when Miami was threatening to run away with the game with a nine-point lead. Tatum's successful 3P attempts ensured that Celtics stay near Miami's score and the Celtics eventually overtook the Heat for a nine-point lead by the end of third quarter.

Boston rallies, Heat keep up in 1Q

The Boston Celtics came as a team on a mission in the first quarter of the game as it matched Heat point-to-point till about half of the quarter. With the scores reading 12-all, Miami started getting hot and made a 10-4 run which got them seven points ahead in the game. The quarter eventually ended with a 29-23 score in Miami's favor.

The quarter of equals

Both the teams scored 27 points each in the second quarter as they kept getting ahead of each other in a see-saw quarter. With the points scored being same for both the teams, Miami stayed ahead with a six-point lead they had taken in the first quarter and box score read 56-50 in the hosts' favor. It was Caleb Martin who came out a the hero for Miami with is 14 points by the half-time during which he went 6-for-6 in FGs and 2-for-2 in three-point attempts.

Boston stuns Miami in 3Q

The Celtics played like a team possessed in the third quarter, making a 16-0 run to go up on the Heat. Miami could never recover from that onslaught and conceded a nine-point lead by the end of quarter in which they were outscored 23-38 by the Celtics. With only one more 12-minute period to go in the game, the box score read 88-79 in Boston's favour.

Celtics blow Heat out in 4Q

The Celtics continued to lead the final quarter of the game as well with a 12-0 run while having a five-point lead in the game. Boston's turnaround was complete has they all but made sure to extend the series to Game 5 with under three to go in 4Q.

Top scorers of Game 4

Boston's Jayson Tatum scored 33 points and 11 rebounds while Jaylen Brown scored 17 and Derrick White chipped in with 11. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler top scored once again with 29 points with Gabe Vincent scoring 17 and Calen Martin dropping 16.