NBA: Kyle Anderson on verge of being naturalised to represent China at FIBA basketball WC

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is on track to be naturalised to represent China in this year's FIBA World Cup. The 29-year-old is likely to leave for China after the conclusion of the playoffs.

Sources close to the Chinese Basketball Association have informed, the Post, about Kyle Anderson's major switch. He is set to represent the South Asian country as he fits the criteria set in place by CBA president and former NBA legend Yao Ming.

It is to be noted that Anderson's -- the nine-year NBA veteran -- maternal grandmother was born in Jamaica to a Chinese father and Jamaican mother. Thus, he has his roots in China. His great-grandfather shifted to the US with his family, and Anderson was born in New York in 1993.

The process of Anderson being natualised started way back last year. It has been a lengthy affair but the basketballer seems to be on track to make to represent China in the upcoming FIBA World Cup, which commences on August 25.

Reportedly, as per the Chinese media, Yao has now made it “non-negotiable” that players who are being naturalised must have blood relations in China, and “cultural identity”.

It will be interesting to see how Anderson makes the switch and adjusts once the World Cup kicks off later this year.