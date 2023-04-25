NBA Playoffs 2023: Lakers' LeBron makes clutch shot to send Game 4 vs Grizzlies into OT - WATCH

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was in beast mode during Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Round 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies. LeBron was the architect of the Lakers' overtime victory as he dropped 20 points.

James, with nearly seven seconds left on clock in the fourth quarter and the Lakers' training by two points, made a clutch lay-up as he pushed the game into the OT. LeBron, while making the game-pushed-in-OT play, took the ball up court before laying it up for two points. The ball bounced on the rim a bit before sinking down, sending everyone at Crypto.com arena. Have a look at the video here:

The King sends it to OT pic.twitter.com/EhmqQHLbrn — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 25, 2023 ×

Once the game was in the OT, LeBron and Lakers didn't relent and outscored the Grizzlies 13-7 to win the game 117-111. The last two games of the seven-game series have been quite chirpy from Grizzlies' side at least.

Memphis guard Dillon Brooks was, in fact, ejected in Game 3 after hitting LeBron in groin area. The league, however, refrained from suspending Brooks. Earlier, after Game 2, Brooks had called LeBron 'old' but LeBron didn't reply to any of the talks from Brooks instead showed what is he capable of in Game 4.

For the Lakers, LeBron scored a double-double - his first 20-20 in his 1,691 career games, as he dropped 22 points and caught 20 rebounds. Apart from him, Austin Reaves scored 23 points while Anthony Davis also scored a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds. LeBron, at 38 years and 115 days old, also became the oldest player in NBA history to record 20+ points and 20+ rebounds in a Playoff Game. Wilt Chamberlain at 36 years and 262 days old had set the previous record on May 10, 1973.

Wilt Chamberlain (36 years, 262 days old) set the previous record on May 10, 1973. #PLAYOFFMODE pic.twitter.com/3FO4jxSuTl — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2023 ×

For the Memphis Grizzlies, Desmond Bane scored 36 points while Ja Morant could manage only 19 as Memphis lost the game and now are on the brink of getting out of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.