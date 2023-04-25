NBA Playoffs 2023: LeBron James leads Lakers past Grizzlies in Game 4

Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James brushed aside Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Memphis Grizzlies as they won Game 4 117-111 in overtime to take a 3-1 lead in the 2023 NBA Playoffs Round 1 series.

Notably, Morant had scored 45 points in the last game against the Lakers, albeit in a loss. Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks, on the other hand, was ejected in Game 3 for hitting LeBron James in the groin after calling him 'old' post Game 2.

In Game 4 though, LeBron schooled the Grizzlies as he scored clutch points in overtime to take the Lakers on the brink of the next round of NBA Playoffs.

The game started with Lakers coming out with an attitude to win, outscoring Grizzlies 29-23 in the first quarter. The Grizzlies came roaring back in the second quarter as thy outscored the Showtime Lakers 29-25. Los Angeles, however, still had a lead of one point at the half-time though.

Come second half, Memphis started well and managed 31 points in the third quarter against the Lakers' 27. Now, with the Grizzlies with their nose in the front, the Lakers hit back.

Los Angeles did everything in their power to erase the two-point deficit and managed 23 points against the Grizzlies' 21, taking the game into the OT. And it was none other than 'old' LeBron James who made a pivotal shot for the Lakers to send the game into the overtime.

In OT, the Lakers and LeBron were unstoppable as they outscored Memphis 13-7 to win the game. For the Lakers, LeBron scored a double-double - his first 20-20 in his 1,691 career games, as he dropped 22 points and caught 20 rebounds. Apart from him, Austin Reaves scored 23 points while Anthony Davis also scored a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.

For the Grizzlies, Desmond Bane scored 36 points while Ja Morant could manage only 19 as Memphis lost the game and now are on the brink of getting out of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

