NBA: James Harden 'prefers to be somewhere else,' says 76ers GM Daryl Morey

James Harden wants out of Philly. Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey said on a radio talk show that Harden prefers 'to be somewhere else.' This development comes a day after Philly star and NBA 2022-23 MVP Joel Embiid said he wants to win a championship 'in Philly or somewhere else.'

Morey, however, was adamant while talking on 97.5 The Fanatic on Tuesday, July 18 that Harden's trade will only happen if the Sixers would continue to be a title contender.

"If we don't get either a very good player or something we can turn into a very good player, then we're just not going to do it," Morey said, according to the Philly Voice. "If James were to turn his mind around, we would all be thrilled. You've heard [Joel Embiid's] comments about that. But at this moment, he prefers to be traded, and we are attempting to honour that."

Morey was at the Houston Rockets with the Beard for eight years and says that he's trying to 'honour his trade request.'

"I do have a long relationship with him, and I am attempting to honour that. But the reality is if we do look at a trade, it will be for one of two things. It's either going to be for a player who helps us be right there like we were last year," said Morey.

The Sixers GM also acknowledged the need to have a running mate for Embiid.

"We need to make sure that Joel Embiid, who is one of the best players on Earth, has a top running mate," said Morey. "But we know we need more talent, whether that's James returning or what we turn James into. And I would just say to the fans, obviously things right now aren't looking perfect...but at the end of the day, try not to focus too much on the roster in July."

