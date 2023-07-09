NBA: Coach Gregg Popovich signs five-year extension deal with San Antonio Spurs

Gregg Popovich has signed a new deal with the San Antonio Spurs. The NBA's all-time winningest coach has agreed to a new five-year deal with the Spurs, announced the NBA franchise on Saturday. The deal is worth north of $80 million, reported ESPN citing sources. Popovich, with the new deal, has surpassed Monty Williams' deal value of $78.5 million for six years which he signed earlier this summer with the Detroit Pistons.

Popovich, 74, has won five NBA Championships with the Spurs after joining them as interim coach back in 1996. His ongoing 26-year long stay is also the longest in the history by any coach in not only NBA but all four major leagues in the country.

Since joining the Spurs in '96, the team signed Tim Duncan in the following year's draft lottery and started a 22-year long streak of postseason trips which ended in 2019-20. The team has once again signed no. 1 draft pick in French national Victor Wembanyama this year. Gregg Popovich Signs Five-Year Contract pic.twitter.com/GiH9dgev6k — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 8, 2023 × Popovich has a career win-loss record of 1,366-761 in NBA and he's also third in all-time playoff wins with 170 victories to his name. He had surpassed Don Nelson in March last year for the most career wins by an NBA coach.

While the Spurs went 22-60 last season, Popovich was upbeat and spoke on how much he enjoyed his last season.

"We enjoyed the season because we had such great guys character-wise that it didn't matter how many we lost in a row, what mattered was the film session the next day and what we have to do, and they'd be at practice or the next game and try to fulfill everything we wanted them to do," Popovich said.

"So in a sense, it was one of the most -- this will sound strange -- more enjoyable years. It was fun in a way, not being on TV much and you just go to work and you don't worry about results other than players developing and a team understanding going forward."

