NBA officially announces new In-Season tournament, to be played from 2023-24 season

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has officially announced its news In-Season tournament for all 30 teams in the league. The NBA In-Season tournament will be introduced in the 2023-24 season and will be played from November 3 to December 9.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, in a special episode of 'NBA Today,' made the announcement during the league's annual gathering in Las Vegas - the place which will host the inaugural In-Season Tournament final as well.

"This is a concept that has been rumbling around the league office for around 15 years," Silver said. "We thought what a perfect opportunity for a global league like the NBA, and it's a perfect fit for our game.

"New traditions take time. But, all throughout sports, we are seeing new innovations, and now is the time for this NBA in-season tournament," he added.

The new tournament is going to be played in Group Play and Knockout format, with teams being divided into six groups of five each. Each conference, that is, West and East, has three groups of five teams each. NBA IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT EXPLAINED 🎥



Starting Nov. 3, all 30 teams will compete for the NBA Cup with 8 teams advancing into the knockout rounds! The tournament semis and championship game will be held in Las Vegas, Dec. 7 and 9! pic.twitter.com/NZdURUa3XR — NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2023 × Each team in a group plays the other four once during the group stage and the winners of each group advance to the next round. One team from each conference, which has finished second best among the rest of the teams apart from winners, will also advance to the knockout round, making it an eight-team fight.

From there on, the winners keep moving forward until two are left, once each from the Eastern and Western conferences. The final, like the NBA Championship, will be between East and West teams to decide the winner of the tournament.

The In-Season tournament games will be played every Tuesday and Friday starting Friday, November 3. The semifinals will be played on December 7 while the final will place on December 9.

Teams, however, will continue to play their 82 regular-season games and all the games played in In-Season tournament apart from the final will count towards their regular games.

