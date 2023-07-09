Kylian Mbappe & PSG affair turning sour as French footballer calls his club 'divisive team'

The Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain affair is turning sour. The PSG star, who has already said that he won't be extending his contract beyond 2024, has now called his club a 'divisive team.' The French captain made the remarks in a recent interview with a France Football magazine but did not elaborate on that.

“I think that playing for PSG doesn’t help much because it’s a divisive team, a divisive club,” he said during the interview.

A couple of days ago, Ligue 1 club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, while introducing Luis Enrique as PSG's new coach, had said that if Mbappe wants to stay at the club, he must sign a new contract.

Al-Khelaifi's statement came amid the rumours of Mbappe agreeing to a deal with Spanish La Liga club Real Madrid.

"My position is very clear. I don't want to repeat it every time: if Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract," Al-Khelaifi told reporters after unveiling Luis Enrique as the club's new manager.

"We don't want to lose the best player in the world for free -- we can't do that. This is a French club.

"He said he would never leave for free. If he changes his mind today, it's not my fault. We don't want to lose the best player in the world for free, that's very clear," the club president had added.

Notably, Mbappe had also said that he'll be staying with the club for the upcoming season in 2023-24 but that would be his last. PSG won't get any transfer fee if Mbappe leaves after the end of his contract with the club and that's probably why Al-Khelaifi wants him to sign a new contract.

Mbappe joined PSG in 2017 from AS Monaco and was paid $195.7 million.

