Football Transfers: Kylian Mbappe to exit PSG on free, to sign for Real Madrid in 2024 - Reports

Real Madrid could finally land their long-term target Kylian Mbappe as the player nears exit at Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe, 24, has one year left on his current deal at the French club and has been handed an ultimatum to either sign a new contract or leave this European summer. As things stand, the player is reported to have agreed on a deal with Real Madrid which will see him leave on a free transfer in 2024. Kylian Mbappé saga continues 🔛



◉ PSG have same position since May: sign new deal or leave the club now.



◉ No veto for Real Madrid, PSG are open to negotiate in July/August.



◉ PSG still hope to extend otherwise will decide final price for Mbappé.



🎥 https://t.co/xQb1uw8bgS pic.twitter.com/xzYnlCRnfs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2023 × Mbappe to Real Madrid done deal? According to reliable football source Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe will leave the French capital in 2024 when his deal will expire, and then join the Spanish giants. This will see PSG lose Mbappe on a free transfer as they can’t get any transfer fee due to the expiry of the contract. On the other hand, the only positive PSG will have, Mbappe will stay with the club for the 2023-24 season.

Mbappe has been linked with Los Blancos for the last few seasons and could join them this summer if PSG decide to sell the prized asset. However, since Mbappe is reluctant to a transfer he could stay with PSG and could get suspended if he disobeys club orders. Major development in summer Earlier, Mbappe had confirmed that he won’t leave the French capital this season when he tweeted while on international duty with France.

“I've already answered this question, I said that my goal was to carry on at the club, to stay at PSG, it's my only option for now," Mbappe told a news conference during France’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Gibraltar in Portugal in June.

Member of the 2018 World Cup-winning squad of France, the stalwart is one of the hottest properties in the world of football and was signed by PSG in 2017. Mbappe has won the Golden Boot in French Ligue 1 in each of the last five seasons. He has scored 212 goals in 260 appearances in all competitions for the French champions and is the club’s all-time leading goal scorer.

Failure to deliver the Champions League has been one of the key reasons, Mbappe could be leaving PSG. He played in the 2020 Champions League final but ended on the losing side while his side was eliminated in the 2021 semifinals. In the last two seasons, PSG have failed to live on the burden of expectations and were eliminated in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE