NBA Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus: Report

NBA Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant has tested positive for coronavirus, reports said.

In a statement, the Nets said that four players have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic," it said.

All players have presently been isolated and under the care of team doctors. Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive from the virus which led the NBA to call off all matches.

Detroit Pistons teammates Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood had also tested positive earlier.

In a statement, LA Lakers said they were in touch with Nets players after the team declared their players were infected with COVID-19.

"Given the exposure risks from our game against the Nets on March 10th we are following the next steps of our COVID-19 procedures and protocols that are established in consultation with various health officials, the NBA and our UCLA Health doctors," the Lakers said.