'I wish could have taken this thing seriously', NBA star Rudy Gobert cautions fans over coronavirus

Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert, who became the first NBA player to test positive for the novel coronavirus released an update from his quarantine on the official NBA Twitter account on Sunday.

In the video, Gobert expressed his gratitude towards the fans and thanked them for supporting him during the illness. He said: "I'm going to start by saying thank you to all the people that have been supportive and for all the positive energy."

Rudy Gobert added that he was recovering and felt much better due to the healthcare centre, he said: "It really means a lot. As for myself, I've been feeling a little better every single day thanks to the healthcare people of Utah and Oklahoma City and all the great people around me."

Earlier, Rudy Gobert joked about the coronavirus by touching all the microphones in front of him during the press conference, later on, he was tested positive of the global pandemic.

He said: "As you may already know, I just wanted to make sure to remind you guys to keep washing your hands frequently with soap and water, try to avoid touching your face, your nose, your eyes, and obviously try to avoid making unnecessary contact with people. It's all about protecting yourself and the people around you. I wish I would have taken this thing more seriously and I hope everyone else will do so because we can do it together. Take care and stay safe."

