NBA: Basketball league gets suspended after player tests positive for coronavirus

The growing outbreak of the novel coronavirus is slowly grasping all the sporting events around the world. The latest league to get suspended in the NBA. The basketball world was shocked when United States' world-famous basketball league NBA got suspended indefinitely after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This happened just before the start of Oklahoma City Thunder versus Utah Jazz game. Teams were on the court and were ready to tip-off when the officials had a conversation and asked the players to get back in the locker rooms. It later was revealed that one of the Utah Jazz players was tested positive for coronavirus.

NBA has suspended the season in the wake of a player testing positive for coronavirus.

The league then confirmed the season had been suspended indefinitely while it considered how to deal with the pandemic.

"The NBA is suspending gameplay following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in a statement. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward regarding the coronavirus pandemic."

Reportedly, the two-time defensive player of the year (Rudy Gobert) is doing well and is under the care of health officials in the Oklahoma City.

Was just on the phone with Rudy. He is doing good man. Lets not panick everyone. Love you all❤️

According to the ESPN, players of Jazz and Thunder were quarantined in the arena itself, other teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors have been asked to self-quarantine themselves.