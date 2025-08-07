/National Javelin Day: Four years since Tokyo Gold, India still rides the Neeraj Chopra wave

On August 7, 2021, a young man from Khandra village in Haryana rewrote Indian sporting history. With a thunderous throw of 87.58 metres, Neeraj Chopra clinched India’s first Olympic gold in athletics at the Tokyo Games, ushering in a new era for Indian track and field. That one moment, captured in slow motion across millions of screens, wasn’t just about distance—it was about belief.

For a country starved of Olympic success in athletics, it was a long-overdue validation. Since then, August 7 has been officially recognised as National Javelin Day—not just to honour Neeraj, but to celebrate what he set in motion. Today, four years on, javelin is no longer an obscure discipline in India. It is a sport on the rise, riding on the shoulders of Neeraj’s consistency, humility, and undeniable greatness. With the World Athletics Championships 2025 around the corner, and Neeraj still the face of Indian athletics, it’s worth reflecting on the journey that started in Tokyo and continues to blaze forward.

The day that changed everything

India had waited for decades to witness an athlete stand atop the Olympic podium in athletics. When Neeraj unleashed his gold-winning throw at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, he broke a 100-year drought—India had never won a track and field medal, let alone gold, in Olympic history.

What stood out wasn’t just the medal but the composure of the man himself. At just 23, Neeraj looked unfazed by the pressure, calmly walking back after every throw, eyes focused, posture relaxed. His technique, timing, and temperament were impeccable. More importantly, he made the sport accessible. Young Indians saw in him not a distant superhuman, but someone they could relate to—a boy from a village who made it to the top with hard work and self-belief. The result? A nation took notice.

From fringe to front page: India’s javelin boom

Post-Tokyo, javelin suddenly became mainstream. Sports academies reported a surge in inquiries about javelin coaching. Sales of javelins went up. State governments began investing in infrastructure. Social media was flooded with slow-mo throws. And for the first time, athletics—not cricket—dominated primetime debates and watercooler conversations.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) capitalised on this momentum by declaring August 7 as National Javelin Day. The idea was to create a lasting legacy, to inspire a new generation. In 2022 and 2023, over 600 districts across India hosted local javelin competitions on this date.

AFI even launched a “Find the Next Neeraj” initiative to scout talent from rural areas. This wasn’t a flash in the pan. India, which once had only one credible javelin star, now boasts a growing pool of athletes. Kishore Kumar Jena, DP Manu, and Shivpal Singh have emerged as strong contenders on the world stage. Chopra’s golden throw wasn’t the end—it was the beginning.

Neeraj: The reluctant superstar

Despite his fame, endorsements, and global acclaim, Neeraj Chopra remains refreshingly grounded. Whether he’s training in Europe or speaking to schoolchildren in Haryana, his humility is intact. He often speaks of his struggles with injury, his commitment to discipline, and how success hasn’t changed his core. Chopra followed his Olympic gold with another historic achievement—a silver at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, making him India’s first male athlete to win a Worlds medal. Then came the Diamond League title in 2022, the Asian Games gold in 2023, and another World Championship gold in 2024, cementing his status as one of the greatest ever javelin throwers.

The world now sees Neeraj not just as a one-Olympics wonder, but as a consistent elite athlete. He is part of an exclusive club of javelin greats—routinely throwing over 88 metres. And then came the inevitable. Neeraj Chopra finally crossed the elusive 90m mark at the 2025 Doha Diamond League on May 16, 2025. Neeraj kicked off the event with a 88.44m throw. His second attempt was not a valid one. He breached the 90m mark in his third attempt. In his fourth attempt, the 27-year-old threw 80.56m, while his fifth throw was not valid and his last throw, he threw 88.20m.

Beyond medals: What Neeraj means to India

In a country where cricket once overshadowed all other sports, Neeraj Chopra became a disruptor. He changed the narrative. Suddenly, javelin throw became part of pop culture. Bollywood biopics were discussed. Kids in playgrounds mimicked his throwing stance. Brands lined up, not just for his achievements but his relatability.

More importantly, he shifted the conversation around Indian athletes. No longer was international success seen as unattainable. Chopra, along with stars like PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, and Nikhat Zareen, is part of a new breed of Indian athletes who have normalised podium finishes at the biggest stages. He’s also been vocal about clean sport, mental health, and infrastructure needs—all while letting his performance do most of the talking. His rise has brought attention not just to javelin, but to biomechanics, diet, recovery science, and athletic systems in India.

The road to Tokyo... again?

As the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo approach next month, all eyes will once again be on Neeraj. It’s poetic that he returns to the city that made him a household name. But this time, the stakes are even higher. He’s no longer the underdog—he’s the man to beat.

His competition is fierce. Czech star Jakub Vadlejch, Germany’s Julian Weber, and young sensation Artur Felfner from Ukraine are all throwing long and hard. But Neeraj’s strength lies in his mental calmness. He doesn’t chase records—he chases rhythm, and that often proves decisive in championship settings. His training base in Finland continues to give him access to the best coaches, throwers, and conditions. He’s carefully planned his season, skipping smaller meets to peak for the Worlds.

What next for Indian javelin?

India’s javelin future looks bright, but it needs nurturing. Infrastructure remains a challenge. Equipment, coaching, and sports science support in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are still patchy. But the AFI’s grassroots efforts, Neeraj’s mentorship, and increased media spotlight are helping.

A legacy still in the making