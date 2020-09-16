Muttiah Muralitharan suggests 5-run penalty over 'Mankading'

While many experts and former cricketers have given their opinion on the ‘controversial’ dismissal of running out the non-striker or ‘Mankad’, legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has suggested a five-run penalty instead of ‘Mankading’ if the non-striker is out of the crease before the bowler delivers a ball.

The debate surrounding Mankading gained pace after Ravichandran Ahswin dismissed Jos Buttler in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals. Since then there has been many debates surrounding it and recently, Delhi Capitals head coach and former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting said wouldn’t allow Ashwin to Mankad anyone. However, since then Ponting has changed his stance.

“If the bowler should not have the unfair advantage of running out the batsman, the latter too should not have the unfair advantage of proceeding too ahead in the pitch in order to take a run. I believe warnings should be given. Rather than giving the batsman out, five penalty runs should be added to the erring team if an umpire feels that the non-striker or the bowler is taking unfair advantage,” Muralitharan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

TRENDING | Watch: MS Dhoni and Co. gear up for IPL 2020 with a practice match

While the mode of dismissal is perfectly legal as per ICC rule book, many have said it goes against the ‘spirit of the game’. Whereas Ashwin has always maintained that if bowlers are not given any advantage then why the batsmen should unfairly sneak out of the crease in a bid to gain extra yards.

Mutalitharan is currently the bowling consultant for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL and is regularly involved in preparations in the SRH camp for IPL 2020.

IN PICS | IPL trivia: Top 5 batsmen with highest individual scores!

SRH lifted the coveted IPL trophy in 2016 and are set to face Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on September 21.

