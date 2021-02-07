Murray River Open: Dan Evans wins his first ATP Tour title after beating Felix Auger-Aliassime

British tennis player Dan Evans won his first ATP Tour title with a dominating win over Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Murray River Open final on Sunday. The Briton crashed the Canadian 6-2, 6-3 to capture his first title.

Dan broke serve five times in the Australian Open warm-up event and defeated Auger-Aliassime within 77 minutes. Felix now has lost all seven finals he has played in.

The 30-year-old Briton took advantage of Canadian's mistake to break twice in the opening set and take control.

He did not let up in the second, the only blip coming when he was broken while serving for the match at 5-2. However, Evans produced an instant response to break back and seal the victory.

The ATP Tour Title will give Evans some much-needed morale boost ahead of the year's first Grand Slam (Australian Open 2021) which is set to kick off on February 8. The British ace has never gone beyond the second round of the Grand Slam since 2017.

Dan Evans will be facing Cameron Norrie in the first round on Tuesday.

