Mumbai Indians won't have the same squad for IPL 2022, unless some miracle happens: Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians (MI) had a disappointing campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as the Rohit Sharma-led failed to make it to the playoffs. MI were ousted from the tournament on the final day of the league stage of IPL 2021 despite registering a 42-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last league game. MI might have endured a poor season this year but they remain the most successful team in the history of IPL with five titles to their name.

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on Monday (October 18), skipper Rohit Sharma reflected on his journey with the franchise and insisted last season won't take away anything from the team's success in the past. Mumbai Indians won the IPL title in successive seasons in IPL 2019 and 2020 before faltering this year to finish fifth on the points table.

"Yes, it was an unfortunate season for us. We are a little disappointed with that but nothing to take away from what we have done in the past and all of those efforts. You are bound to have a season like that where things will not go the way you want to but that doesn't change the quality and the potential of the team," Rohit said in the video.

Rohit also gave some insights on Mumbai Indians' chances to retain their core group of players, admitting that it will be almost impossible for them to have all the players in their current squad back. Rohit said he is aware that MI might not have the same squad for IPL 2022, considering two new teams will be added to the tournament from the next season with a mega auction set to take place.

"We won't have the same squad, unless some miracle happens. It will be hard not have all of them as part of the same group next year. But, hopefully, we can get the same core group of players and create a magical couple of years," Rohit said.

"All these players are not just made in one or two days... Its a lot of hard work that they have put in."



Ro talks about his journey with #MI and the special bond that he shares with this group #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 @ImRo45 MI TV

Mumbai Indians have a host of superstars in their ranks who will be major contenders to be retained by the franchise. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard among others will be the players MI will be looking to keep depending on the number of retentions allowed ahead of the mega auction.

Mumbai Indians have won five titles under Rohit's captaincy, who might be the first-choice retention and will be leading the side for the next couple of years.