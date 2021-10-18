I would be working at a petrol pump if not for money in cricket: Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is currently one of the most highly-rated all-rounders in world cricket. He has struggled with fitness issues recently and has not bowled much due to a back injury but remains a vital cog of the Indian team in white-ball cricket. He is part of India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 and will be donning the role of the finisher in the team.

Pandya, who made his international debut for India in 2016 has come a long way and has already established his credentials as one of the top all-rounders in the world. He was a regular in all three formats before a back injury hampered his progress as his bowling woes ensured he was out of the Test team. Nonetheless, he continues to be an important member of India's ODI and T20I teams.

Pandya recently opened up on tasting success at an early age and age his take on whether money changes the perspective of a youngster once he is offered a big contract in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pandya, who is a vital cog of the Mumbai Indians squad in the IPL, is currently on a salary of INR 110 million per season with the franchise.

Pandya said he and his brother Krunal, who also plays for Mumbai Indians, made sure they never lifted their foot off the ground after money changed their lives for good. Pandya, who comes from a humble background, said he would have been working at a petrol pump had it not been for the money in cricket.

“You need a strong head to understand what is happening. I and Krunal were very strong-headed, so we were able to accept the fact that money is there, but we make sure we never lift a foot off the ground. It might come across like I am flying and all that, but I know at the end of the day, my foot is always on the ground," Pandya said in an interview with Cricket Monthly when asked if money can be a distraction for youngsters in IPL.

"Money is good, bro. It changes a lot of things. I am one of those examples. Otherwise, I would be working at a petrol pump. I am not joking. For me, my family was the priority, to make sure my family has a good life,” he added.

Pandya further stated that it is important to talk about money as it helps youngsters in pursuing sports as a career. The star India all-rounder wondered how many youngsters will be willing to play cricket if there was no money involved in the game.

“In 2019 I had a conversation with someone who was saying, money should not be there for “you all young guys”. I disagreed. When a guy from a village or a small town gets a big contract, he does not keep it for himself, he is looking after his parents, he is looking after his relatives. Money makes the difference. And it gives motivation as well," said Pandya, who has played 11 Tests, 63 ODIs and 49 T20Is for India.

"There is a misconception that people should not talk about money. I don’t believe in that, because you are passionate about sport and money matters as well. I do not know how many people will play cricket if money is not there,” he added.