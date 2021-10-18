Yuvraj Singh arrested and released on bail by Haryana police for using casteist slur against Yuzvendra Chahal

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was arrested and later released on bail by the Haryana Police in the probe over his alleged casteist remark against Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Yuvraj had made the remark during a live session on Instagram with Indian batter Rohit Sharma last year.

A case was registered against Yuvraj at the Hansi Police station in February this year by a Hansi-based lawyer for his distasteful' and 'disrespectful' comment against the Dalit society. Advocate Rajat Kalsan registered the complaint under the SC/ST Act in Hansi police station.

Yuvraj was arrested by the Hansi Police and released on former bail after being questioned for three hours reportedly on Monday. The FIR was registered eight months after the lawyer had filed a complaint against him in February over his casteist comment. Police have registered the FIR under Sections 153, 153A, 295, 505 of IPC, and sections 3 (1) (r) and 3 (1) (s) of SC/ST Act.

Yuvraj's comment had also seen him face a huge backlash on social media as people took to Twitter and other platforms to express their disappointment over his remark against the Dalit society. The former India cricketer had issued an apology stating that he never believed in disparity.

"This is to clarify I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception," Yuvraj Singh wrote.

"I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same," he added in his post.

Yuvraj had made the comment while discussing Chahal's TikTok videos with Rohit during their live session on Instagram. The former India cricketer retired from all forms of cricket in 2019 but has taken a part in a few overseas leagues over the last couple of years post retirement.