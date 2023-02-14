'MS Dhoni was standout as...': Gary Kirsten on how former Indian captain was separate from other 'superstars'

MS Dhoni-Gary Kirsten had a memorable run as captain-coach for Team India from 2007-2011. Under them, India scaled new heights by becoming the No. 1 Test side for the first time ever, winning the CB Series in Australia in 2008, beating New Zealand in their own backyard in ODIs and Tests, drawing a Test series in South Africa and winning the 2010 Asia Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.

Recently, Kirsten spilled the beans on working with Dhoni. The former South African opener recalled the time he was appointed as India's head coach in December 2007 amid the "superstar" culture in the Indian team and revealed how Dhoni was different than the lot as he focused on team goals than individual milestones.

Kirsten explained, "Any coach would want a group of players playing for the name on the front of the shirt and not the name on the back of the shirt. India is a tough place with a lot of hype around individual superstars, and you often get lost in what your own personal needs are. And Dhoni meanwhile was standout as a leader as he was so focused on the team doing well, he wanted to win trophies and have great success and he was very public about that. And that pulled a lot of other guys into line, and quite simply, Sachin started enjoying cricket as well."

"MS and I formed the most unlikely partnership of captain and coach you will ever imagine in international games, and we end up having this incredible journey together," he added.