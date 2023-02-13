'He used to make things...': Former Indian spinner on how MS Dhoni helped bowlers from behind the stumps

MS Dhoni remains a big name in world cricket. The former Indian captain had an illustrious career at the international level, amassing 17,266 runs, scoring 16 tons, claiming 634 catches and 195 stumpings, hitting 359 sixes along with leading India to all three major ICC titles during his captaincy tenure. While the wicketkeeper-batter was known for his calmness, captaincy, keeping and power-hitting skills, he was also known to be an asset behind the stumps; helping bowlers plot the downfall of opposition batters.

In this regard, former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha hailed Dhoni and revealed how he made life easier for the bowlers. "I think he used to make things very simple. If you see all the spinners who have played along with him or under him, they used to enjoy his advice. He used to make things very easy for us. As a bowler, you have to think about your own bowling, felding, you have to think about the batsman, you have to think about the conditions," he told Hindustan Times in an interview.

"But he was one who used to take one part out of your system, like the field placement or maybe how the wicket is behaving. These are the things which he would help you out with. That is the reason why it was less of a burden on a bowler, and that is what I enjoyed," Ojha asserted.

The 36-year-old Ojha, who represented India in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs, and six T20Is, also revealed that Dhoni's best quality was that he used to ensure that his teammates were not under any pressure. "I think the best part was the way he used to make sure that the pressure doesn't come to us. That is something that really helped me. That is something I make sure that when a young person is playing, I make sure the pressure doesn't mount on him. That is something that really helps you", Ojha added.