'MS Dhoni knew how to use Ravichandran Ashwin': Parthiv Patel has his say on spinner's IPL performances

Former Indian cricket team wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel believes that Ravichandran Ashwin’s IPL numbers have not been the same since leaving Chennai Super Kings back in 2016.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Parthiv said that Ashwin’s figures have taken a hit since leaving CSK and it is because of that fact that MS Dhoni knew how to use the veteran spinner properly.

"First of all, it depends on the type of pitch you use. In Chennai, 140 or 150 is a winning score and spin also happens a lot. Because of that his numbers are better with Chennai. Also, the captain makes a difference. MS Dhoni knew how to use R Ashwin and where to use him. In 2010, he only made Ashwin use the new ball. He used him well and also got helped from the wicket," he said.

"These numbers are not that bad. He has even made a comeback in the Indian team", he added.

Ashwin has failed to replicate his performance in the CSK colours which saw him take 90 wickets in 97 matches at an economy rate of 6.46. Since leaving CSK, he has taken 25 wickets for Punjab Kings at an economy of 7.67 and 20 wickets for Delhi Capitals at an economy rate of 7.55.

During his stint with Pune under Dhoni, he took 10 wickets in 14 appearances at an economy rate of 7.25.

Ashwin was picked by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2022 and he formed a formidable spin partnership with Yuzvendra Chahal in the franchise. The Royals started their campaign with a brilliant victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad but Ashwin failed to take his first wicket.