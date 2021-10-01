MS Dhoni completes 100 IPL catches for Chennai Super Kings as wicket-keeper

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni on Thursday became the first player to complete a hundred catches for a franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The former India skipper completed the landmark for CSK when he took a simple one to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha in Ravindra Jadeja's over against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 44 of the league. Dhoni took three catches in the match on Thursday.

"Special cricketer, special milestone! Clapping Clapping @msdhoni completes 100 IPL catches for @ChennaiIPL as a wicketkeeper. #VIVOIPL #SRHvCSK," the IPL wrote on Twitter.

Only CSK's Suresh Raina (98) and Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard (94) are close to Dhoni on the elite list of players with the most catches for a franchise in the IPL.

.@ChennaiIPL become the first team to secure a place in the #VIVOIPL Playoffs & here's how the Points Table looks 👇 pic.twitter.com/JTIssMVfCt — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 30, 2021

During the match, CSK became the first team to qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2021 with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Chasing 135, Chennai reached the target with two balls to spare. With 18 points from eleven matches, Chennai retained their top position in the points table while Hyderabad are now eliminated from the tournament.

Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis got Chennai off to a flying start, adding 75 runs in the first ten overs. Hyderabad broke the partnership with Gaikwad lofting to mid-off off Jason Holder, falling five runs short of his half-century. Moeen Ali continued the flow of runs with a boundary through pulls off Holder and Khan. In a bid to go big, Ali tried to heave through the leg-side off Khan in the 15th over. But Ali inner-edged to the pads and ball rolled to the stumps.