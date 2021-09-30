Watch: Ziva cheers for MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad, her adorable reaction goes viral

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva was spotted cheering for her father and the Chennai Super Kings team during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League match between CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday (September 30). The video of Ziva whistling with the use of an artificial whistle and ecstatically waving the CSK flag went viral on social media forums.

As the IPL 2021 welcomed spectators into the stadium during the second leg of the tournament, the fans have livened up the mood as previously the stadia were empty, when IPL 2021 tournament was underway in India in May and the IPL 2020 also, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Ziva's video was captured during the first innings of the match when Dhoni-led CSK was fielding. Watch her cute reaction here:

All favourites 😍😍

All favourites 😍😍

During the match, Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in an IPL match to qualify for the play-offs.

Sent in to bat, SRH posted a below-par 134 for seven, riding on Wriddhiman Saha's 44.

The opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad (45) and Faf du Plessis (41) then set the platform before Ambati Rayudu (17 off 13) and MS Dhoni (14 off 11) finished the chase with two balls to spare.

Dhoni also completed 100 catches as wicket-keeper CSK in the Indian Premier League. took three catches in the ongoing match against Sunrisers Hyderabad to reach the glorious milestone.

"Special cricketer, special milestone. @msdhoni completes 100 IPL catches for @ChennaiIPL as a wicketkeeper," Indian PremierLeague tweeted.