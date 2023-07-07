MS Dhoni 42nd birthday: Fans install 'tallest' cutout to honour 'Captain Cool'
MS Dhoni is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. He is the only captain to have bagged all the T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup, and the Champions Trophy.
MS Dhoni turns 42 today, July 7. The former India captain and wicket-keeper, or as his teammates lovingly call him- Mahi Bhai, enjoys a hardcore fan following like no one else. On his special day, fans across the country are celebrating the occasion to express their love and respect for the cricketer. While many are reminiscing about some of MS Dhoni's best knocks, others are coming up with different ways to shower the iconic player with blessings. In one such move, MS Dhoni's fans in Hyderabad set up a 52-feet tall cutout and poured milk on it to honour the Chennai Super Kings skipper on his birthday.
Videos and images have been popping up on social media showcasing the different ways MS Dhoni’s birthday is being celebrated. In a video, a giant cutout of Dhoni could be seen. Installed in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandigama, the 77-feet tall cutout is said to be the tallest such tribute for any cricketer. Meanwhile, a similar kind of celebration was witnessed in Hyderabad where a cut-out of about 52-feet was installed. While in Nandigama, Dhoni’s cutout showed him in CSK’s training kit, the Hyderabad cutout had Dhoni wearing an Indian jersey.
MS Dhoni’s captaincy tenure
Hailed as one of the most successful Indian captains of all time, MS Dhoni is no less than an inspiration. The only captain to have bagged all three ICC Trophy- The T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup, and the Champions Trophy, Dhoni scripted history during his captaincy tenure. He won the 2007 T20 World Cup title despite the tournament being his first-ever assignment as captain. He became the second Indian captain after Kapil Dev to lead the Indian team to the ODI World Cup title in 2011. He also left every Indian emotional and proud when the Men in Blue won the Champions Trophy final in 2013.
In his 90 Test matches, MS Dhoni scored 4,876 runs with six centuries and 33 fifties. He has 10,773 runs in 350 ODIs. Dhoni made 1,617 runs in 98 T20Is.
MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League
Coming to MS Dhoni’s career in the Indian Premier League, he is far ahead of the competition. He holds the record for the captaincy for the most number of games in the IPL. Meanwhile, his team Chennai Super Kings, became the team to win the most number of IPL titles and equalled the record of Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.