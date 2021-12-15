'Most promising candidate is...' - Former wicketkeeper-batsman picks Team India's vice-captain for SA Tests

Team India are set to leave for South Africa, where they will play three Tests and equal number of ODIs. Before the tour opener, India have been dealt with several injuries as key players such as Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shubman Gill have been ruled out.

Recently, newly-appointed Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma also got injured and has been ruled out of action at least till the three Tests in South Africa. Thus, the national selectors will have to name a new vice-captain for the Tests. In this scenario, they have quite a few options to choose from in the form of Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah. Moreover, Ajinkya Rahane can also be named the vice-captain once again only for the upcoming series.

Nonetheless, reports have suggested that Rahul is the frontrunner. For the unversed, he is already Rohit's deputy in the T20I format and a strong contender to be the vice-captain in the ODI format as well.

Thus, former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and selector Saba Karim also named Rahul as the vice-captain for the SA Tests. "They need to announce (a new vice-captain). You may not have an urgent need of a vice-captain in a home series but you definitely need a vice-captain overseas. Sometimes, when the captain is not on the field, you need a deputy to take over things,” Karim said in the Khelneeti podcast.

“I think KL Rahul should be the vice-captain. You don't need to go back to the past, you need to look for the future. And for me, the most promising candidate for the position is KL Rahul," he added.

India-South Africa Tests will commence on December 26 in Centurion, which will be followed by the remaining two Tests and three ODIs in the African nation.

During their last SA tour, in early 2018, India lost the Test series 2-1 but won the limited-overs leg. What will happen this time around? Only time will tell...