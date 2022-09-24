'Most beautiful sporting picture ever': Virat Kohli on image of Rafael Nadal crying alongside Roger Federer

Indian cricket team superstar Virat Kohli shared a picture of Rafael Nadal crying alongside his rival Roger Federer at his final career match calling it the most beautiful sporting picture he has ever seen. Federer teamed up with great rival and friend Nadal in the final match of his decorated career at the Laver Cup in London.

While it was not a fairytale ending for the Swiss legend as the legendary duo lost in a doubles game at the Laver Cup against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, it was more than just the result for Federer. The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who had announced his retirement last week, was in tears at the end of the game.

Nadal, who shared an epic rivalry with the Swiss ace, got emotional as well and couldn't hold back his tears after Federer's final match. In emotional scenes at the packed O2 Arena in London, both Nadal and Federer were seen crying alongside each other.

Also Read: It has been a perfect journey, I would do it all over again: Federer breaks down in his farewell speech

Kohli took to Instagram to share a picture of the duo crying together and wrote why it is the most beautiful sporting picture for him.

"Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That’s the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me. When your companions cry for you, you know what you’ve been able to do with your god given talent. Nothing but respect for these 2," Kohli wrote.

Nadal and Federer came up against each other 40 times, winning a stunning 42 Grand Slam titles between them. While Federer has drawn curtains on his glorious career after winning 20 Grand Slam titles, Nadal remains the most successful player in men's tennis history with 22 Grand Slam titles under his belt.

Also Read: WATCH: Rafael Nadal cannot hold back tears as rival Roger Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis

Speaking after Federer's farewell match, Nadal said it felt like an important part of his life is also leaving with the Swiss legend.

"For me, (it) has been a huge honour to be a part of this amazing moment of the history of our sport, and at the same time a lot of years sharing a lot of things together," Nadal said as he paid tribute to his long-time rival.

"When Roger leaves the tour, yeah, an important part of my life is leaving too because all the moments he has been next or in front me in important moments of my life. So has been emotional (to) see the family, see all the people. Yeah, difficult to describe. But, yeah, amazing moment," the Spaniard added.