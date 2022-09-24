WATCH: Rafael Nadal cannot hold back tears as rival Roger Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal couldn't hold back their tears in emotional scenes after the Swiss legend's final match of his illustrious career. The duo teamed up for Team Europe against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in what was the last-ever competitive game for Federer.

Though they went down fighting, the defeat hardly mattered as Federer and Nadal put on a show for one final time. Two of the greatest of all time, Federer and Nadal have shared a rivalry like no other in men's tennis. They have won 42 Grand Slam titles between them and have met 40 times, pushing each other to be a better version of themselves.

Federer could have only taken the court with one player in his final career appearance and he opted to have his greatest rival and friend Nadal alongside him in the doubles match against Team World at the Laver Cup. The duo fought valiantly but Sock and Tiafoe prevailed in a game that lasted over two hours.

Following his final swansong, Nadal and Federer shared a heartwarming embrace as emotions got the better of them. While Federer was in tears, the cameras also spotted Nadal crying alongside his great rival after being part of his final chapter. It was an emotional moment for the legendary duo, who have given tennis fans some unforgettable moments in the past two decades.

Earlier this month, Nadal had taken to social media to pay heartfelt tribute to his eternal rival after Federer confirmed his retirement from tennis. Despite being rivals on the court, Federer and Nadal enjoy a great rapport with each other and are good friends off the court.

“It's been wonderful. And of course playing with Rafa, on the same team, having all the guys here and all the legends, Rocket [Rod Laver], Stefan Edberg - thank you. It is amazing, it really is [to share the court with Rafa and the others]. I didn't want it to feel lonely out there," an emotional Federer said after his final game.

"It felt lonely for a second when they told me to come out one more time, it didn't feel great. But to say goodbye in a team, I always felt I was a team player at heart,” Federer said during his emotional farewell speech on Saturday."