It has been a perfect journey, I would do it all over again: Roger Federer breaks down in his farewell speech

Roger Federer broke down during his farewell speech after bringing curtains down on his illustrious career with his final appearance at the Laver Cup in London on Saturday. It was not a fairytale ending for the Swiss legend as he lost his final career match against the pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe while playing alongside his great friend and rival Rafael Nadal in a doubles match at the Laver Cup.

However, it was all about Federer as he bid an emotional farewell to the game following his 'Last Dance'. One of the greatest of all time, Federer was in tears after the match as he shared an emotional embrace with Nadal and thanked the rest of his teammates before arriving for his farewell speech at the O2 Arena.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was interviewed by former World No. 1 Jim Courier on the court, who went on to ask him what it was like to play the final game of his career. Holding back tears, Federer said he was happy, not sad before thanking all those who were present to attend his final game.

Also Read: WATCH: Rafael Nadal cannot hold back tears as rival Roger Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis

"Look, it’s been a wonderful day. I told the guys, 'I’m happy. I’m not sad.' So, it feels great to be here," Federer said tearing up.

"I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time and everything was the last time. Funny enough with all the matches and having the guys and being here (amid) fans, family, friends... didn’t feel the stress so much even though I did think like something was going to go (wrong) - pop a calf or block a back or something in the match.

"I am so happy I made it through and the match was great. I couldn’t be happier. It’s been wonderful.

And of course, playing with Rafa (Rafael Nadal) on the same team and having the guys, everybody here, all the legends - Rocket (Rod Laver), Edberg Stefan, thank you," he went on.

Federer dominated Grand Slams across the globe and was a phenomenon for the most part of his career. He won eight Wimbledon, six Australian Open, five US Open and one French Open titles in a career spanning over two decades. The Swiss ace described his tennis journey as a 'perfect' one and said he would like to do it all over again if given a chance.

Also Read: Tears flow as curtains come down on Roger Federer's glittering career

"It was never supposed to be that way. I was just happy to play tennis and spend time with my friends, really. And then I ended up here. It’s been a perfect journey. I would do it all over again," Federer said in his farewell speech while shedding tears.

"It’s been great. It’s been so much fun. It’s been amazing. Thank you, everybody. I’ve had so many people cheer me on, and you guys here tonight means the world."

Federer also broke down while thanking his wife Mirka for her support throughout his career. The Swiss legend was joined by his wife, four kids and his parents for his final game at the Laver Cup. It turned out to be an emotional affair at the end with Federer's rival Rafael Nadal also in tears after being part of his greatest rival and friend's final chapter.