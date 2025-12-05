/More woes for Australia! Josh Hazlewood picks up Achilles soreness during rehab from hamstring injury

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood's plans to play a part in the ongoing Ashes series have hit another roadblock. The pacer, who has already missed the first Test and the ongoing second Test in Perth and Brisbane, respectively, is now looking doubtful for the last two Tests as well. Hazlewood was already not a prospect for third Ashes Test in Adelaide after picking up a hamstring injury in a Shield game before the opening Ashes Test. He was expected to join the Australia team in Brisbane but now that plan has been put on hold after he picked up Achilles soreness during the rehab.
Cricket Australia on Hazlewood
"Josh Hazlewood reported Achilles soreness this week during his rehabilitation from recent hamstring injury," a Cricket Australia statement said. "It is a low-grade issue and he is expected to recommence running and bowling next week."
Hazlewood's latest injury does not bode well for Australia who are dealing with multiple such scenarios in the ongoing Ashes. The hosts are already without regular skipper Pat Cummins who has also not played the first two Tests but is hopeful of playing in Adelaide.
Mitchell Starc raises his hand up
In absence of Cummins and Hazlewood. Starc has stepped up in some style. The pacer took 10 wickets in the Perth Test including a seven-for in the first innings. At the Gabba, England batted first again and Starc picked up another five-wicket haul. He finished with 6/75 - making him the first Australian pacer to take at least a six-wicket haul in three consecutive Tests. Before his Ashes exploits, Starc had also taken 6/9 in a Test against West Indies. His 16 wickets so far in the two Ashes Tests are also the highest since Mitchell Johnson's 17 in 2013-14 series.