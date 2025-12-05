/NBA star LeBron James's 18-year-old streak comes to end after 1,297 games

LeBron James's double digit NBA scoring streak finally came to an end as he decided to pass the ball rather trying to keep it and the Los Angeles Lakers went on to win because of that. LeBron scored only eight points in the Lakers' 123-120 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday (Dec 4). This is the first game for the Lakers' star where managed only single digit score and it came after 18 years - the longest such streak in the history of NBA.

LeBron's iconic scoring streak comes to an end

LeBron's streak of scoring in double digits started back in January 2007 and went on for 1,297 consecutive regular season games until it broke on Thursday (Dec 4) - almost 18 years of dominance on court. Before him, Michael Jordan had the same streak for 866 games, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for 787 games and Carl Malone for 575 games - making LeBron one of the best to ever play the game.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

How did he react on streak ending

The NBA superstar and future Hall of Famer was asked about his thoughts streak ending and he replied: "None. We won." The 40-year-old also explained his process later on and said: “Just playing the game the right way. You always make the right play. That’s just been my M.O. That’s how I was taught the game. I’ve done that my whole career.”