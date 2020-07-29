Mohun Bagan becomes first Indian sports entity to feature on NASDAQ billboards

Historic Indian football club Mohun Bagan on Wednesday went global as it became country’s first ever sports entity to feature on NASDAQ billboards in New York’s Times Square.

On July 29 every year, Mohun Bagan Day is celebrated to commemorate the team’s iconic IFA Shield triumph in 1911 when the club defeated East Yorkshire Regiment 2-1 while becoming the first Indian football club to end British dominance on the tournament.

The 131-year-old Kolkata-based club has millions of supporters across the globe but the American stock exchange paying tribute on its billboard holds special significance.

"It is a matter of great pride for all Mohun Bagan fans and supporters. It shows the kind of stature the club enjoys. No Indian sports club has ever featured on something like this, so it is significant, very different," Mohun Bagan's top official Debashis Dutta told PTI.

World football governing body FIFA also acknowledged Mohun Bagan’s fame worldwide.

"When you make a billboard of skyscraping prestige & dazzling beauty at @TimesSquareNYC, you know you have become way more than just a club," FIFA said on its official Twitter handle.

"Happy #MohunBaganDay2020 to one of the most passionately-supported clubs on the planet."

🤩 When you make a billboard of skyscraping prestige & dazzling beauty at @TimesSquareNYC, you know you have become way more than just a club 👏



🇮🇳 Happy #MohunBaganDay2020 to one of the most passionately-supported clubs on the planet 🌏 pic.twitter.com/jXSwJFMCzo — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 29, 2020 ×

The club had earlier tweeted, "The pictures from NASDAQ is a testimony to the fact that Mohun Bagan belongs to a different league. Huge day for all the Mariners!! Happy Mohun Bagan Day Mariners !! #JoyMohunBagan #MohunBaganDay2020."

The pictures from NASDAQ is a testimony to the fact that Mohun Bagan belongs to a different league. Huge day for all the Mariners!!



Happy Mohun Bagan Day Mariners !!#JoyMohunBagan #MohunBaganDay2020 pic.twitter.com/vA5z8ia92T — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) July 28, 2020 ×

The die-hard fans took to social media to express their delight as #JoyMohunBagan trended on micro-blogging platform Twitter.

Earlier in 2020, the club announced a merger with Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK and will be now known as ATK-Mohun Bagan. The club will play in the ISL 2020-21, which is set to be held behind closed doors from November 2020 to March 2021.

