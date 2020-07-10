Historic announcement for ATK Mohun Bagan as club retains logo, iconic 'Green-Maroon' jersey

In what can be termed as a historic announced, the Board of Directors of ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited met on Friday as they unanimously decided to retain the iconic green and maroon jersey which has been engraved in the 131-year legacy of Mohun Bagan.

Albeit with a minor tweak in the logo of Mohun Bagan, ATK’s name has been added as the club looks forward to a new future with culture and tradition is kept intact.

Sanjiv Goenka Principal Owner ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited said "My pronams to the many legends who have over decades contributed to the great legacy that Mohun Bagan is. I seek their blessings in this new journey. Mohun Bagan has been close to my heart since childhood. I have had the honour to watch the Green and Maroon play some of their best football. We respect legacy and have retained the same jersey which generations down the line have embraced, adored and loved. My dream is to establish ATK Mohun Bagan as a world-class team which earns its place in the international circuit."

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League draw for quarter-final, semi-final: Live Streaming, Telecast, Timing and more

The iconic green and maroon colours of Mohun Bagan jersey retained pic.twitter.com/Vx2hm67FN7 — ATK (@ATKFC) July 10, 2020 ×

I salute the coming together of ATK and Mohun Bagan: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly co-owner ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited said "I salute the coming together of ATK and Mohun Bagan. Together the brand name ATK Mohun Bagan will create history."

ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited will further invest in building world-class football academy in Bengal in a bid to improve the local players and their talent. It is being done to ensure Bengal becomes the powerhouse of Indian football.

ATK Mohun Bagan football schools will also be launched across the country to educate the youngsters with high-quality football education.

Furthermore, investments will be made to refurbish the existing Mohun Bagan facility so that ISL and AFC home matches are held in the state.

Srinjoy Bose and Mr Debashis Dutta Directors ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited said "We are indeed delighted that the Board of ATK Mohun Bagan has agreed to keep the colour green and maroon and the ' Pal Tola Nauka ' image as the house colour and the mnemonic of the new avatar of Mohun Bagan. These have been the heartbeat of millions of ardent football followers spread all across the globe. The spirit of sports and camaraderie lives on. We have utmost faith and confidence that this entity under the able guidance of the Board will carry forward the 131 years of Legacy and Heritage which will resonate in the global arena of Football. In one sentence this avtaar will be Glorius past Vibrant future ."

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sanjiv Goenka Principal Owner ATK Mohun Bagan, Mr. Sourav Ganguly Co-owner ATK Mohun Bagan, Mr. Utsav Parekh Co-owner ATK Mohun Bagan, Mr. Srinjoy Bose Director ATK Mohun Bagan, Mr. Debashis Dutta Director ATK Mohun Bagan, Mr. Gautam Ray Director ATK Mohun Bagan and Mr. Sanjeev Mehra Director ATK Mohun Bagan .

