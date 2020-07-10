UEFA Champions League draw for quarter-final, semi-final: Live Streaming, Telecast, Timing and more

As football continues to set benchmarks in Europe after its resumption after a prolonged break due to COVID-19, UEFA Champions League is also gearing up for a restart with the draws for the UCL quarter-finals, semi-finals and final set to take place on Friday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday July 10.

While UEFA has confirmed that the remaining second legs from the round of 16 will be played at the original venues, the final 8 and the rest of the tournament will be played in Lisbon, Portugal.

The knockouts starting from the Final 8 will be single-leg fixtures as new rules come into play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The matches will be split between Benfica's Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (which will host the final) and Sporting CP's Estádio José Alvalade.

ALSO READ: VAR in the dock as Man Utd down Villa, Spurs frustrated

Four teams in Atalanta (ITA), Atlético (ESP). Leipzig (GER) and Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) have already qualified for the Final 8 while Chelsea (ENG) / Bayern München (GER), Napoli (ITA) / Barcelona (ESP), Real Madrid (ESP) / Manchester City (ENG), Lyon (FRA) / Juventus (ITA) will battle it out in the remaining second leg matches in a bid to enter the Final 8.

ALSO READ: Bizarre! Noah Lyles' 200m 'world record' taken away as he ran just 185m

When and where to watch draws for UEFA Champions League quarter-final, semi-final and final?

The draws for of UEFA Champions League quarter-final, semi-final and final will be live on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD. The draws will be start from 12:00 CET (3:30 PM IST).

When and where to watch the live streaming of draws for UEFA Champions League quarter-final, semi-final and final?

The draws for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, semi-final and final will be on Sony’s official streaming platform.

UEFA Champions League: What are the key dates?

7–8 August: Round of 16 second legs

12–15 August: Quarter-finals (Lisbon)

18–19 August: Semi-finals (Lisbon)

23 August: Final (Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon)



