UEFA confident positive coronavirus test won't affect Man City-Real Madrid tie

UEFA says it is confident that Real Madrid’s Champions League second-leg match against Manchester City, scheduled to be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester next week, will go ahead as planned despite one player of the Spanish side testing positive for COVID-19.

Real Madrid on Tuesday confirmed that forward Mariano Diaz had tested positive for the virus, casting fresh doubts on the much-awaited tie, scheduled for August 8 in Manchester.

“UEFA is in contact with the club and monitoring both the situation and decisions of the relevant Spanish authorities,” UEFA said in a statement.

ALSO READ: No evidence Man City broke FFP rules but they failed to cooperate - CAS

“We are confident that this case will not affect the regular staging of the match in question.”

Real Madrid trail Man City 2-1 from the first leg of their round of 16 encounter before the tournament was suspended in March due to coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Spain has seen a spike in COVID-19 positives with thousands of new cases being reported on daily basis, taking its tally up to over 298,000 cases.

While Mariano’s participation in the tie is highly unlikely as he would be self-isolating himself, Man City’s Sergio Aguero is also a major doubt for the clash after undergoing a surgery.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi not retiring anytime soon, will play 2022 World Cup: Xavi

After the completion of the remaining round of 16 matches, the ‘Final-8’ of the tournament will be played in Lisbon, Portugal in a bid to keep the logistical issues to minimum.

Liverpool are the defending champions but were knocked out by Atletico Madrid as Europe’s elite competition will witness a new champion this time.

