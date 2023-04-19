Mohammed Siraj reports corrupt approach, made during India's home ODIs vs Australia, to BCCI's ACU

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has reported a corrupt approach, made during the India-Australia home ODIs, to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Anti Corruption Unit (ACU). As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Siraj was approached during the home ODIs, which Rohit Sharma & Co. lost 2-1 to the Men in Yellow, right before IPL 2023, and promptly reported the matter to ACU officials.

"It wasn't a bookie who approached Siraj. It is a driver from Hyderabad who is addicted to betting on matches," a senior BCCI source told PTI. "He had lost huge money, and approached Siraj for inside information.

"Siraj reported the approach immediately. The law enforcement authorities have nabbed the man. More details are being awaited."

It is to be noted that ever since the likes of S Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila, and Ankeet Chavan -- former Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowlers -- and ex-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) official Gurunath Meiyappan were arrested for spot-fixing and links to betting, respectively, in the IPL, in 2013, ACU has risen to prominence and players are asked to attend mandatory workshops conducted by the unit.

In the workshop, they are taught to report corrupt approaches at the earliest. In the recent past, Bangladesh's superstar Shakib Al Hasan paid the price for being suspended for not reporting a corrupt approach in the IPL 2021.