IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar takes his maiden wicket in MI's last-over win over SRH - Watch

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) won their third game in a row when they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 14 runs, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, in match 25 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday (April 18). Asked to bat first, MI rode on Cameron Green's 64 and Tilak Verma's 37 to post 192-5. In return, SRH got bundled out for 178 in 19.5 overs to lose by 14 runs.

There were several big moments in the high-scoring game. However, Arjun Tendulkar ended the match on a high by picking his maiden IPL wicket. Bowling the last over, with 20 to defend, Arjun conceded only five runs and removed Bhuvneshwar Kumar -- who was the first bowler to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar for a duck in Ranji Trophy, at the same ground in Hyderabad -- and opened his wicket coloumn in IPL.

Here's the video of Arjun's last over vs SRH where he got his first IPL scalp -

A special moment for young Arjun Tendulkar, who gets his first wicket in #TATAIPL and it is his captain Rohit Sharma, who takes the catch of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.



At the post-match presentation, Rohit said, "Arjun has been a part of this team for three years. He understands what he wants to do. He is quite confident as well. He is clear in his plans. He is trying to swing the new ball and bowl yorkers at the death."